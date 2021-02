Future-RIL deal skating on thin ice, may even get derailed, say lawyers

The Future-Amazon legal fracas over the American retail giant's right as a shareholder may not only delay the Rs 24,000 crore transaction but threatens to even derail it, say corporate lawyers.

While both Future and Amazon are putting strong arguments in Delhi High Court against each other, corporate lawyers said the best way forward is to negotiate with each other on how to make sure that Future group companies do not end up in bankruptcy courts. "Amazon has made some strong arguments on shareholders’ rights. Once an agreement is signed, one of the partners cannot take ...