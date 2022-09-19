Future Supply Chains calls off sale of warehouse assets over approval delay

-
ALSO READ
Future group shareholders stare at possible wipeout of investments
People seeking US visitor visa may have to wait till 2024 for appointment
Shriram Transport Finance gets shareholders' approval for merger with SCUF
Future Group, its promoters 'orchestrated and committed' fraud, says Amazon
What's the future of Future Group stocks? Here's what technical charts say
-
Future Supply Chains has called off the sale of its warehouse assets due to expected delay in obtaining other requisite approvals, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
It said that the delay in obtaining other requisite approvals (other than that of the shareholders) would ultimately defeat the purpose of the proposed sale of its assets.
“The company would consider and explore other possible opportunities for rehabilitation of the business operations and to address various challenges being faced by it and would communicate to the exchanges in due course once it reaches to some finality,” Future Supply chains said in the filing.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 19:17 IST