Future Supply Chains calls off sale of warehouse assets over approval delay

Future Supply Chains has called off the sale of its assets due to expected delay in obtaining other requisite approvals, the said in a filing.

It said that the delay in obtaining other requisite approvals (other than that of the shareholders) would ultimately defeat the purpose of the proposed sale of its assets.

“The would consider and explore other possible opportunities for rehabilitation of the business operations and to address various challenges being faced by it and would communicate to the exchanges in due course once it reaches to some finality,” Future Supply chains said in the filing.