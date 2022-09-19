JUST IN
Large panel TV shares triple in 5 years to over 40%: Crisil report
Great Indian Festival: Apple iPhone 13 gets a further price cut on Amazon
IBBI amends regulation to boost value of stressed cos undergoing insolvency
Top headlines: Oyo posts positive core earnings; Ola lays off 200 engineers
Adani Group to become most profitable cement manufacturer: Gautam Adani
Payment aggregator licence may open avenues beyond rail-ticketing for IRCTC
Paytm tokenises over 52 mn cards, says on track to meet RBI's deadline
How RIL quietly reinvented its investment strategy to meet new goals
Adani Green commissions 325-MW wind power project in Dhar district of MP
Jawahar Goel quits as Dish TV director, will step down at Sept 26 AGM
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Vizhinjam port runs into rough weather amid protests from fisher community
Business Standard

Future Supply Chains calls off sale of warehouse assets over approval delay

Company will consider other opportunities for rehabilitation of business ops

Topics
Supply chain | warehouse | Future Supply Chain shares

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Future Supply Chains
Delay would ultimately defeat the purpose of the proposed sale of its assets, the company said

Future Supply Chains has called off the sale of its warehouse assets due to expected delay in obtaining other requisite approvals, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

It said that the delay in obtaining other requisite approvals (other than that of the shareholders) would ultimately defeat the purpose of the proposed sale of its assets.

“The company would consider and explore other possible opportunities for rehabilitation of the business operations and to address various challenges being faced by it and would communicate to the exchanges in due course once it reaches to some finality,” Future Supply chains said in the filing.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Supply chain

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 19:17 IST

`
.