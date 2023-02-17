JUST IN
Pricol denies Minda Corp claim of buying 15.7% stake in firm for Rs 400 cr
Borzo, Symbo tie up to provide insurance to over 50,000 delivery partners
First by an Indian PSU: GAIL scouting for 26% stake in US-based LNG project
Infosys announces appointment of Shaji Mathew as group head of HR
Kotak Mahindra Bank added to FTSE index nine years after being removed
Godrej Properties buys Raj Kapoor's Mumbai Bungalow for Rs 100 crore
Max Estates eyes over Rs 3,200 cr revenue from housing project in Gurugram
Adani row: Supreme Court 'no' to Centre's sealed cover suggestion on panel
Why related party transactions may need more regulatory attention
GAIL plans to buy up to 26% equity stake in LNG projects in United States
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Infosys announces appointment of Shaji Mathew as group head of HR
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

First by an Indian PSU: GAIL scouting for 26% stake in US-based LNG project

Is open to either an existing plant or one scheduled to be commissioned by 2026-27; also wants to source one mtpa of gas the LNG liquefaction plant/project on FOB basis for 15 years

Topics
GAIL | LNG | PSU

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

State-owned GAIL (India) has floated an expression of interest (EoI) to acquire up to 26 per cent equity in a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) liquefaction plant or project in the United States. The move represents the first attempt by an Indian public sector undertaking to own an energy asset in the US, which remains the third-largest source of LNG for the country.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GAIL

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 18:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.