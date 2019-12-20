GAIL: Prospects led by gas transmission, distribution segment remain good

GAIL has lost a third of its value since early June. After disappointing September quarter results, which were led by one offs, adverse news flow such as the one on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payment with respect to its miniscule telecom business has added to its woes.

Analysts, however, say, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is looking on the wider impact of the Supreme Court’s order on AGR dues for non-telecom companies (including GAIL) holding telecom licenses. Those at Emkay Global say that GAIL and Oil India have received demands totalling Rs 1.30 trillion and Rs ...