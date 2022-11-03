Gains in UPL hinge on reduction of debt, improved cash flow generation

The country’s largest agrochemical player, UPL, beat revenue growth expectations in the September quarter (Q2FY23) on the back of higher realisations. While volumes in the quarter declined 7 per cent, a 21 per cent jump in prices and favourable forex led to an 18 per cent y-o-y growth in the top line. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of double digit pricing growth. While Europe disappointed with a growth of 1 per cent, most large geographies such as Latin America, India, North America outperformed with growth of over 20 per cent each.