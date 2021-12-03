Gateway Distriparks' merger scheme gets NCLT nod, shares end flat

Logistics facilitator Limited today said that the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved its petition pertaining to a scheme of amalgamation with two of its subsidiaries-- Gateway East India Private Limited and Gateway Rail Freight Limited.

The company's petition was listed for final hearing before on December 2, 2021.

Limited is now awaiting the certified copy of the order and will intimate the stock exchanges upon receipt of the same, it said via BSE filing.

Shares of Limited ended at Rs 270 per share on BSE today, flat from Thursday’s close.

Gateway East India Private Limited is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Gateway Distriparks and also has 99.93 percent stake in Gateway Rail Freight Limited.

While the group reorganisation is likely to result in the efficient management of the two subsidiaries, India Ratings considers the event to be credit neutral for both the companies, said the agency in its recent report.

In September 2020, Gateway Distriparks Limited announced a composite scheme of reverse merger to derive operational synergies and cost efficiencies and improve the cash flow fungibility between the company and its subsidiaries.

Gateway Distriparks, through Gateway Rail Freight Limited, continues to be India’s leading private sector rail operator and industry player in terms of revenue and volumes, next only to Container Corporation of India, said India Ratings.

Gateway Distriparks has a container freight station (CFS) each at JNPT, Krishnapatnam, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi ports. Also, Gateway Rail Freight Limited’s inland container depots (ICDs) are linked through rail services with Mundra, Pipavav and JNPT ports.