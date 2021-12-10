Gati-KWE opens its largest surface transhipment centre in Farukh Nagar

Gati-KWE, an Allcargo Group company and express logistics and provider, on Friday launched its largest surface transhipment centre (STC) spread over 1.5 lakh sqft and connecting to all major national highways.

It is located at the Allcargo Logistics’ 1.8-million sq. ft. logistics park at Farukh Nagar, the state-of-the-art, tech-driven STC will offer customers the added advantages of optimized supply chains, reduced dwell times and access to all major National Highways and seamless connectivity into the country’s hinterlands.

Gati-KWE plans to set up five more similar STCs at Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the near future.

“This will be the first of 12 modern, automated and environmentally friendly STCs we establish across the county as we embark on a new chapter in Gati’s journey. This facility will ensure we offer our customers across North India significantly improved transit times, while simultaneously being located so we don’t congest the NCR region any further with our line haul movements,” said Pirojshaw Sarkari, CEO,

The facility also has a throughput capacity of over 15,000 tonnes with the ability to scale up and daily package volume capacity of over 600,000 tonnes.

An AI-powered round-the-clock tracking system will enable customers to have access to real-time updates and forecasts facilitating the unloading and sorting of cargo in a timely and convenient manner.

The key business verticals of include express distribution, air freight, e-commerce, first and last mile logistics,and others. also offers exclusive B2C services like Laabh, Bike Express, Student Express, and others.