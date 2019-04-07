GCMMF juices up, looks to leverage the Amul brand in a new market

Come summer and there is usually a flurry of high pitched campaigns and new launches from the ever-growing assembly of juice-cola brands in the country.

This year is no different—using the ongoing Indian Premier League as a launching pad, a number of new variants of colas and flavours for juices have hit the shelves. However in the midst of the din, with little fanfare and no major campaign to mark its entry, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) has launched Amul Tru, its first venture into the blended fruit juices market and yet another extension of its mother ...