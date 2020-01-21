GE veteran Mahesh Palashikar is company's new president, CEO for South Asia

Mahesh Palashikar will take over as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of when incumbent Vishal Wanchoo retires, the company announced on Tuesday.

Palashikar will take over on February 1 and will have responsibility for the India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka markets.

“We would like to congratulate Mahesh (Palashikar) on his new role. He is a commercially savvy business leader with a global mindset and strong proven leadership,” said Rachel Duan, senior vice-president, GE, and president and CEO, GE Global Growth Organization.

Palashikar has 20 years of experience in GE, working with the company's manufacturing operations, global supply chain, and within GE’s Healthcare, Power and Renewable Energy businesses. Till recently, he led GE’s onshore wind business for Asia Pacific.

Wanchoo retires on June 1 and will return to the US after completing handover to Mahesh.

“We greatly appreciate Vishal’s contributions throughout his 23 years at GE spanning a wide range of global markets and businesses, his outstanding leadership leaves an indelible mark on the company. I would like to thank Vishal for his dedication, service and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

GE has been present in South Asia for over 100 years across core sectors of aviation, healthcare, power and renewable energy. With multiple local manufacturing and services facilities and over 18,000 employees in the region, GE has been contributing to the region’s growth agenda with emphasis on infrastructure development, affordable and accessible healthcare as well as technological innovation.