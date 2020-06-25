General Motors selects Sundaram Fasteners as best supplier for 2019

Limited (SFL) has been selected as the GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year. This is the 7th time that the company has received this award.

GM recognised 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.





ALSO READ: RBI's moratorium helps public sector banks post lower NPAs in Q4

Arathi Krishna, managing director, Ltd., said that "this validates our product consistency and quality. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and after sales service, and logistics.



ALSO READ: With over 70,000 cases, Delhi leads count amid coronavirus crisis