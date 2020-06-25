JUST IN
General Motors selects Sundaram Fasteners as best supplier for 2019

GM recognised 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Arathi Krishna, MD, Sundaram Fasteners
Sundaram Fasteners Limited (SFL) has been selected as the GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year. This is the 7th time that the company has received this award.

GM recognised 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

Arathi Krishna, managing director, Sundaram Fasteners Ltd., said that "this validates our product consistency and quality. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship.”

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and after sales service, and logistics.


First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 23:48 IST

