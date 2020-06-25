JUST IN
With over 70,000 cases, Delhi leads count amid coronavirus crisis

Overnight, Tulips reconfigured its production line from churning out cotton balls and pads for cosmetic use to swabs for coronavirus testing
India is now conducting 200,000 tests per day, taking the cumulative tests to over 7.5 million.

The top-five cities for Covid-19 cases also account for nearly half of the confirmed cases in the country. Delhi is now at the top of the pile, and has seen a record jump in cases with increased testing.

In terms of deaths, Mumbai has been the worst affected, with a fatality rate of 5.5% — above the national average of 3.15%. India is now conducting 200,000 tests per day, taking the cumulative tests to over 7.5 million.

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 22:46 IST

