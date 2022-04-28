Geniemode raises $28M in Series B from Tiger Global, Info Edge Ventures

-
ALSO READ
Cross-border B2B e-commerce player Geniemode raises $7 mn in series A round
B2B packaging solutions startup DCGpac.com raises Rs 5 cr in pre-series A
Industrial B2B startup Moglix's valuation tops $2.6 bn with $250 mn funding
B2B logistics tech platform Oorjaa raises Rs 9 cr in pre-Series A round
Live video infrastructure startup 100ms raises $20 mn in Series A funding
-
Geniemode, a B2B cross-border tech platform for lifestyle goods, has raised $28 million in Series B funding led by Tiger Global. Existing investor Info Edge Ventures, attended the round that comes four months after the company closed its $7 million Series A fundraise.
Geniemode, which was founded in May 2021, works with buyers and manufacturers of furniture, home textiles, apparel and accessories to streamline and take control of end-to-end supply chain, from design to delivery.
Geniemode works with more than 150 manufacturers in India and South East Asia. It has buyers in the US, UK, Latin America, Europe, Australia and works with several marquee international retailers.
The Gurgaon-headquartered company, in a statement said, it is on track to hit over $200 million in annualized GMV run-rate by the end of FY23. With this capital, the team is planning to deepen its penetration in key international markets. It also plans to strengthen its supplier base across India and SEA.
“We are excited about this round of funding as we will be able to realize the next phase of our vision and multiply what's working for Geniemode. We intend to increase global presence with new offices across USA, UK and EU as we expand our sales & operations team. United States will be one of our key territories in the coming year…," said Amit Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Geniemode.
Sharma added that the funding will also help further strengthen its technology platform with new features and details.
“Small retailers are drastically underserved by existing sourcing and supply chain infrastructure. We’re excited about what we are building and the efficiency it brings to these retailers. Our platform empowers them with features, insights and supplier network that only big brands could afford, hence building a powerful & transparent supply chain within everyone’s reach” said Tanuj Gangwani, co-founder of Geniemode.
Griffin Schroeder, Partner at Tiger Global Management, commented, “Geniemode platform is poised to transform the global sourcing and supply chain for lifestyle goods by streamlining and providing cost transparency at every step in the design, manufacturing and delivery process.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU