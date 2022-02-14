Genpact, Ramky Estates partner to build 14 acre project in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Analytics has seen growth for past 9 quarters: Genpact CEO Tyagarajan
World Bank group imposes 20-month debarment on Ramky Enviro Engineers
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Prestige Estates Q3 consolidated net profit up 59% to Rs 93 crore
-
Realty firm Ramky Estates & Farms Ltd has tied up with Genpact to develop a 14-acre project in Hyderabad. Property consultant JLL India said in a statement that it facilitated the deal.
Genpact and Ramky Estates & Farms Limited (REFL) will develop 14.37 acres of land situated at Uppal, Hyderabad. The land parcel owned by IT major Genpact is situated next to their campus in Uppal. Hyderabad-based REFL will develop Grade A offices for Genpact.
Ramky Estates will build 20 lakh square feet of IT/ITES office space and 9 lakh square feet of residential space over five years in this project.
Vidya Srinivasan, global Infrastructure and Logistics leader, Genpact said, At Genpact, our strategic infrastructure and campus investments over the years have positioned us well to attract a diverse, skilled workforce."
With the help of the GRID policy (Growth in Dispersion) and increase in connectivity through the Metro and the upcoming SRDP (Strategic Road Development Planning), and other initiatives taken by the Government, there will be a spurt in diversified growth across the IT sector, she added.
"We are proud to be part of this prestigious project and support the initiative of the state government to develop the Eastern corridor of Hyderabad," said Nanda Kishore, Managing Director, Ramky Estates.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU