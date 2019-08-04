Getting the right brew: 4 tea start-ups explain biz models, profitability

Following the proliferation of coffee in the market, the last few years have witnessed a handful of entrepreneurs attempting to brand, premiumise, and build both online and offline retail models around tea, noting that India has been a tea-drinking nation. But that's a double-edged sword.

The pro is that there's little need for educating the Indian consumer — be it a Rs 5 cutting chai or a Rs 300 per cup first flush from a single estate grade in Darjeeling. The challenge, however, is putting a premium on what is a staple item in Indian homes, as well as being able to ...