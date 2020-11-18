Gland Pharma's grey market premium soars ahead of Friday's debut

-
Gland Pharma shares are in demand in the grey market. Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) has soared from Rs 10 to Rs 140 per share—an indication that the stock could do well in the secondary market.
At the time of its initial public offering (IPO) there was hardly any demand for these shares. This prompted many retail and high networth individuals (HNIs) to give the IPO a miss. The retail and HNI portion of the IPO were subscribed just 51 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively. The Rs 6,480-crore IPO of Gland, which is promoted by China’s Fosun group, managed to sail through solely on the back of demand from institutional investors.
Market players said the episode underscores why investors should not entirely place their bets based on grey market activity.
“Grey market premium is never the right metric to apply in an IPO. Firstly, it is illegal and not Sebi-regulated; secondly, prone to manipulation, and thirdly, volatile and highly risky. The high grey market premium for an upcoming IPO may be a temptation for quick gains, but never pay credence to it. Instead, investors must study the company fundamentals and issue pricing before applying in an IPO,” Said Geetanjali Kedia, senior research analyst, SP Tulsian Investment Advisory Services.
In the case of Gland Pharma, the GMP at one point was around Rs 200, which later fell to Rs 10.
The price band was set at Rs 1,490-1,500 per share. At the top-end, the company has a market cap of around Rs 24,500 crore. Gland Pharma will make its stock market debut on Friday.
