Glencore sets aside $1.5 bn for probes into bribery, market manipulation

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court judge must probe Amazon 'bribery' report: Digvijaya Singh
India stands at 82 in global bribery risk rankings, dips by five spots
Glencore acquires stake in UK battery maker Britishvolt for gigafactory
Cognizant inks $95 mn deal with US shareholders over India bribery charges
We have zero tolerance for corruption: Amazon on bribery charges in India
-
Glencore will set aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market manipulation, which it expects to resolve in 2022, it said on Tuesday, as it announced record earnings from booming raw materials prices.
It also promised a $4-billion payout to its investors and said the trading division could benefit from further disruptions to commodity markets, including from tension between Russia and Ukraine.
The company, one of the world’s biggest miners and commodity traders, faces investigations in Brazil, Britain and the United States following corruption allegations relating to some of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Venezuela since 2018.
“We recognise there has been misconduct in this company historically. We've worked hard to correct that,” CEO Gary Nagle told reporters. Glencore also faces separate corruption and bribery investigations by Swiss and Dutch authorities.
In preliminary 2021 results, Glencore said it cut net debt to $6 billion at the end of 2021 from $15.8 billion a year earlier.
The firm has sold out of Russneft, capping two decades of investments which saw the Swiss commodities firm trading millions of barrels of the Russian group’s oil even as it witnessed some of Russia’s top corporate and political battles.
The sale, which has been years in the works since Glencore saw a top management reshuffle, was executed in December 2021 and will close in the first half of 2022 pending regulatory approvals.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU