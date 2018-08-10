JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Coal India net profit declines nearly 60% in six years despite sales jump

Hindalco Q1 PAT at Rs 4.13 bn, up 30% YoY on better operational performance
Business Standard

Glenmark forms JV with True North for pain management, orthopaedic business

The business is valued at Rs 6.35 bn and Glenmark will continue to hold a stake in the new company

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

drugs, medicines, USFDA

Glenmark has formed a joint venture with private equity firm True North for its pain management and orthopaedic products business in India and Nepal.

The business is valued at Rs 6.35 billion and Glenmark will continue to hold a stake in the new company along with True North. Specific shareholding details were not disclosed.

The business earned Rs 1.55 billion in revenue in the last financial year and accounted for six per cent of Glenmark's India sales and 1.7 per cent of its consolidated revenue during the same period.

Sujesh Vasudevan, who heads Glenmark's India formulations business, will join the board of the new entity, which will house two businesses. "Glenmark is present in multiple therapy areas in India and remains committed to grow each of the business segments. With a view to provide additional focus and resources to the orthopaedic franchise, we are collaborating with True North and firmly believe that this alliance will help unleash full potential of this business," Vasudevan said in a statement.
First Published: Fri, August 10 2018. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements