Glenmark Pharma gets a booster shot with launch of oral Covid-19 drug

Investor sentiment on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals got a significant boost as the company announced the launch of Favipiravir, an oral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 infections, in India. The stock gained 40 per cent intra-day to a high of Rs 572.70 on the bourses on Monday, and is now around Rs 520 levels.

Cipla, too, gained more than three per cent as investor sentiments improved with the company expected to start supplies of the anti-viral drug, Remdesivir indicated for Covid-19 treatment. Glenmark's launch of this drug bodes well for it’s prospects and is a good ...