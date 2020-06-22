Shot of Hope: Equal access a hurdle after race to coronavirus vaccine

Even if a vaccine is created and manufactured within the expected timeframe, it may not mean an end to Covid-induced misery for all. Equal access to the vaccine could be a major challenge, according to experts.

Experience during the Swine Flu pandemic shows how. When in 2009 the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Swine Flu influenza a pandemic, big pharmaceutical firms invested huge sums in research and developed a vaccine, which they then patented. The resultant monopoly over its formulation led to the highest bidders – developed nations such as the US, Canada, and ...