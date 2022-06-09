Global crises open new avenues for growth: Chandrasekaran at TCS AGM

The world’s economic situation has quickly changed after looking promising when the year began and it could be heading for slow growth and high inflation, said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of TCS, India's top exporter.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis, supply chain snags, high oil prices, gas and semiconductor shortage are worrying for the world economy. “The global GDP is expected to grow at a slower pace than anticipated, in this context, India becomes a very important market. India will be in all likelihood the fastest growing major economy at an estimated 7.8%,” he said at the 27th Annual General Meeting of .

Chandrasekaran listed four trends emerging from global conditions. “First trend is digital transition: a world that is totally determined & accelerated by AI, ML & Data analytic. Second is an energy transition which is an irreversible move towards a green economy. Third is a supply chain transition where the supply chain will get rebalanced for resilience and finally a talent transition, ushering in the coming age of the talent cloud, a diverse inclusive & a global talent pool that can be accessed across the globe."

In the future, every business will be data- and artificial-intelligence (AI) driven and that embrace this will leap forward. Chandrasekaran said is already working with customers to embark them on the four trends.

“In all the four dimensions which the world is going to witness, a digital transition, so suitability transition, the supply chain transition, and the talent transition. Your company is extremely well positioned to help the customers globally to successfully proceed towards the new economy. As we look forward to the future there are excellent opportunities ahead of us,” he said.

For FY22 crossed the $25 billion revenue mark and also reported the highest incremental revenue addition at $3.5 billion. “Our revenue growth has been steady increasing over the years with a CAGR of more than 1 per cent over the last five years,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of TCS.

The company said that Rs 38,010 crore were shared with shareholders in the form of dividend, and buyback.