Global crises open new avenues for growth: Chandrasekaran at TCS AGM

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
TCS tweaks leadership, Suresh Muthuswami made chairman, North America
Investors rush for TCS buyback: Should you join the bandwagon?
Tata group companies outshine the market under N Chandrasekaran
Sensex falls 388 pts, Nifty holds 17,500; private banks shine, metals crack
-
The world’s economic situation has quickly changed after looking promising when the year began and it could be heading for slow growth and high inflation, said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of TCS, India's top software services exporter.
The Russia-Ukraine crisis, supply chain snags, high oil prices, gas and semiconductor shortage are worrying for the world economy. “The global GDP is expected to grow at a slower pace than anticipated, in this context, India becomes a very important market. India will be in all likelihood the fastest growing major economy at an estimated 7.8%,” he said at the 27th Annual General Meeting of TCS.
Chandrasekaran listed four trends emerging from global conditions. “First trend is digital transition: a world that is totally determined & accelerated by AI, ML & Data analytic. Second is an energy transition which is an irreversible move towards a green economy. Third is a supply chain transition where the supply chain will get rebalanced for resilience and finally a talent transition, ushering in the coming age of the talent cloud, a diverse inclusive & a global talent pool that can be accessed across the globe."
In the future, every business will be data- and artificial-intelligence (AI) driven and companies that embrace this will leap forward. Chandrasekaran said TCS is already working with customers to embark them on the four trends.
“In all the four dimensions which the world is going to witness, a digital transition, so suitability transition, the supply chain transition, and the talent transition. Your company is extremely well positioned to help the customers globally to successfully proceed towards the new economy. As we look forward to the future there are excellent opportunities ahead of us,” he said.
For FY22 TCS crossed the $25 billion revenue mark and also reported the highest incremental revenue addition at $3.5 billion. “Our revenue growth has been steady increasing over the years with a CAGR of more than 1 per cent over the last five years,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of TCS.
The company said that Rs 38,010 crore were shared with shareholders in the form of dividend, and buyback.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU