JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Citi appoints Arjun Chowdhry as acting head of consumer banking in India
Business Standard

GMM Pfaudler continues with declining trend, share price falls 5%

The stock began to fall after GMM Pfaudler announced on Monday that promoters plan to sell 17.6 per cent stake in the company

Topics
GMM Pfaudler | shares | stock market

BS Reporter 

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing
The stock has lost around a third of its value since its September high of Rs 5,974. It closed at Rs 4,003.75 on Thursday.

GMM Pfaudler, which manufactures glass-lined equipment for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, continued its declining trend on Thursday. The company's share price was down 5 per cent. The stock has lost around a third of its value since its September high of Rs 5,974. It closed at Rs 4,003.75 on Thursday.
.

The stock began to fall after GMM Pfaudler announced on Monday that promoters plan to sell 17.6 per cent stake in the company. The floor price of the sale was at a steeply discounted price of Rs 3,500 per share. The company announced on Tuesday that the selling shareholders would make use of an oversubscription option to sell 20.5 per cent stake. The offer closed on September 23. It is to discuss the details of the stake sale in a conference call on Friday after market hours.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 24 2020. 21:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.