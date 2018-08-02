GMR Aero Technic Limited gets FAA certification for narrow-body aircraft

-
GMR Aero Technic Limited (GATL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), has received Federation Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for popular narrow-body aircraft, making it an authorised MRO services provider for all C-checks for FAA-registered Boeing 737/A320 aircraft and for other inspections.
Currently, GATL holds the largest share of the market for outsourced airframe base maintenance MRO business in India, backed by a wide set of approvals and certifications from across the globe, including India and Europe.
The company believes that the addition of FAA certification would open up new opportunities for GATL to perform base maintenance and re-delivery checks for operators looking for an FAA-approved MRO.
"GATL has been consistently expanding its horizons in the domain of MRO business by offering best-in-class services to its clients in the region. With the addition of FAA certification, GATL is uniquely placed in South Asia and the Middle East region to offer a competitive value proposition in terms of maintenance, repair and overhaul of various types of aircraft," GATL Director and GHIAL CEO S G K Kishore said.
