GMR, GVK, Doit Smart Infra file bids for Bhogapuram airport project in AP

Three companies — GMR, GVK, and Doit Smart Infrastructure India — have submitted their bids for green-field Bhogapuram International Airport project. The deadline for filing of bids ended on Friday.
A senior official of the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation, the government nodal agency handling the bidding process, has confirmed the development.
These three were among the seven applicants short-listed for participating in the tender process. The nodal agency is scheduled to open the final bids of the three companies at its Hyderabad office on Monday. Last year, the state had invited fresh bids for developing the airport project by adding new elements such as MRO facility after scrapping the earlier tender, in which the Airports Authority of India emerged as L1.
