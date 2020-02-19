JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Suzuki Motorcycle bucks slowdown, eyes double-digit sales growth in FY21
Business Standard

GMR Kamalanga power unit a value accretive acquisition for JSW Energy

Analysts see development as favourable as valuations seem reasonable, JSW Energy's robust debt-equity ratio remains intact and gains are expected to accrue from day one

Ujjval Jauhari 

JSW Energy's signing of a share purchase agreement to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy, which owns and operates a 1,050 Mw coal-fired power plant, has enthused the Street. While the acquisition is in the right direction as it puts JSW Energy’s robust balance sheet and cash flows to better use, the gains too are expected to accrue from day one.

Moreover, valuations appear reasonable, and the deal does not change JSW Energy’s debt-equity ratio, which remains at less than 1x. The acquisition of three units of 350 Mw each is valued at an enterprise value (EV) of Rs 5,321 crore, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 20:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU