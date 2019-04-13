Goafest 2019: Big ad agencies' absence is smaller networks' gain

At least 10 big agencies are not taking part in the Creative Abby Awards this year, making it possibly the worst edition for big-name participation at the Goafest.

While names such as Ogilvy, Lowe, Creativeland Asia, BBDO, and Leo Burnett have been absent for a few years now, some regular participants such as Wunderman Thompson, McCann, Publicis, Taproot, and last year’s ‘Creative Agency of the Year’ winner Social Street are not visible as well this year. Even names such as DDB Mudra and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, who have done well in last editions, are barely there at this ...