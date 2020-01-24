GoAir's Bengaluru to Phuket flight returns due to technical glitch

A flight from Bengaluru to Phuket with 173 passengers on board did a precautionary air turn back on Friday due to a technical glitch. Flight G8 041, which departed from Bangalore Airport at 2L15 AM, landed back at the airport an hour later due to a glitch.



It was not an incident due to the known glitches of the Pratt and Whitney engine aircraft.“It was involved in air turn back to Bengaluru due To ‘door avionics open’ indication at 10,000 feet. Inspection and rectification is in progress,” a person aware of the development said.

The airline said that as precautionary measure the flight returned back to Bangalore.

“After turn back, the flight landed safely at the Bengaluru. The aircraft has since been changed and departed for its destination at 10:44 hrs,” a Go Air spokesperson said.

The flight was to arrive in Phuket at 7:45 am however it has it was delayed and landed at 3 pm.

Flight operations at the Kempegowda International Airport was affected due to dense fog on Friday.