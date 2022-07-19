Godi India to bring out first domestic made lithium-ion cell by August

-
ALSO READ
Godi India to set up lithium-ion cell giga factory; gets BIS certification
Have made India's first indigenously made lithium ion-cell, says Ola
Electric vehicles: India may slash GST on lithium-ion batteries to 5%
Exide to set up Lithium-ion cell plant, signs agreement with China's SVOLT
What are advanced chemistry cells?
-
Hyderabad-based Godi India is set to become the first Indian company to manufacture lithium-ion cells, by this August.
The company has signed a public private partnership deal with CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute) to operate and maintain an advanced Lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit in Taramani, Chennai. It is planning to invest about $3 billion over the next five years.
“We are going to start production from the facility on August 1 and will start delivering to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) within 15 days. It will be the first Indian-made cell to be delivered to OEMs,” said Mahesh Godi, Founder and chief executive officer, Godi India. At present, India is mainly dependent on China and South Korea for imports of lithium-ion cells. Godi India is already in two-, three- and four-wheeler manufacturers for supply deals.Also Read: Indian, Israeli companies sign MoU to produce aluminium air batteries
The company is already in the process of setting up a giga factory that will be operational by 2023, primarily catering to electric vehicles. The company is the country's first to have certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards' for lithium-ion cells made using its home-grown technology. Under BIS requirements, the Godi-designed cells were tested and qualified by a third-party testing agency (TUV). “We already have a facility in Hyderabad. Next year we will come up with the giga factory,” Mahesh said.
“Godi India is the first Indian company to manufacture Made-in-India and Made-for-India Lithium-ion cells, which is certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). With this, Godi India can manufacture and sell the cells at par to the standard cells available in the world market,” he added.
With the new partnership, it plans to make next generation cells for mobility and new research and development projects. Godi India will operate and maintain the facility to manufacture advanced lithium-ion cells and cater to various applications ranging from e-mobility to large scale energy storage systems, the company added.
“CSIR is a treasure of knowledge covering all facets of science. CSIR is contributing a lot in the Space, Defence, Nuclear and other societal applications. Partnering with Godi India marks a new chapter in the development of advanced lithium-ion cells with regard to the next generation of energy storage applications. We have taken a step further to provide fruitful contribution to the ultimate benefit of the country under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” said Shekhar C Mande, Former Director General, CSIR.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU