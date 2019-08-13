Godrej Fund does final close for $450-mn office development platform

(GFM), the real estate private equity arm of the Godrej Group, on Tuesday announced the second and final close of its $450 million office development platform. Across Godrej Build to Core – I and the existing core fund, GFM can now invest in/develop office assets worth over $1 billion in value, it said.

With this development, the assets under management for GFM has crossed the $1.6 billion mark across asset classes. GBTC-I is a 'club style' office investment platform that invests in developing world class, grade-A office buildings in leading locations across the key office markets of the country. APG Asset Management was the cornerstone investor for GBTC-I since its inception in 2018, committing $150 million. The platform has now partnered with Allianz Real Estate, which has committed another $150 million to the platform.

The fund has already secured two developments, one each in Mumbai and Gurgaon, totalling 2 million square feet. The platform currently has a strong pipeline of assets with an aim to fully deploy the capital within a timeframe of next 12-18 months, GFM said.

Karan Bolaria, managing director & CEO, Godrej Fund Management, said, "We are pleased to partner with Allianz Real Estate and APG Asset Management on our office development platform, GBTC-I. GFM, with its strategic combination of investment management and development management capabilities, is ideally positioned to deliver on the opportunity that exists in Grade-A office in India."

Graeme Torre, managing director, APG Asset Management Asia, said, "The build–to-core strategy that we commenced with last year has had a very successful start with two first class acquisitions and a strong pipeline of future opportunities. We are delighted to have Allianz Real Estate now join the partnership and look forward to seeing the portfolio further extended to provide exposure to India’s premium office sector."

"We continue to believe in the long-term growth prospects of the Indian economy. Strong demographic trends and improving transparency are supporting real estate occupier as well as investor demand, in particular the office sector, which is ideal for long-term institutional investors such as Allianz," said Rushabh Desai, Asia-Pacific CEO of Allianz Real Estate. "We are excited about this new partnership. Godrej is one of the most trusted brands in India with a successful track record in office. We are confident that the platform will deliver upon completion a premium office product that is increasingly sought after by multinational tenants operating in India," Desai said.