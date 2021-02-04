Godrej Properties Q3 results: Net profit tanks 70%; total income down 38%

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties to maintain growth; new launches treble in 6 years
Godrej Properties Q2 net drops 80% to Rs 7.1 crore on Covid-19 impact
Godrej Properties hits record high after it buys land parcel in Bengaluru
Godrej Properties seeing reasonable valuations in JVs, says chairman
Godrej Properties buys land in Bengaluru for 1.6 mn sq ft housing project
-
Godrej Properties on Thursday posted a 70 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 14 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3FY21), compared to Rs 47 crore for the corresponding quarter a year earlier (Q3FY20).
The company's total income fell 38 per cent at Rs 306 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 491 crore in Q3FY20.
Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said: "The real estate sector has recovered from the initial impact of the pandemic. Government action to reduce stamp duties and premiums in Maharashtra combined with a higher intent towards home ownership as a result of the pandemic have helped drive a turnaround in sentiment towards residential real estate. We are pleased to see construction levels and cash flows at GPL normalize in the third quarter. With a large number of new project launches planned for the fourth quarter, we expect to end the year on a strong note and enter the new financial year with strong momentum."
The current quarter witnessed a total booking value growth of 25 per cent to Rs 1,488 crore and total booking volume growth of 51 per cent to 2.40 million sq. ft.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU