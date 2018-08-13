Godrej's Smitha Crishna India's wealthiest women: Kotak Wealth-Hurun report

Smitha Crishna, third-generation heir of the Godrej Empire, has topped the India’s wealthiest women list for 2018, prepared by Crishna, who has a 20% stake in the Godrej Group, has an estimated net worth of Rs 375.7 bn. With about Rs 302 bn, Roshni Nadar, CEO and executive director, HCL, ranks second. of the BCCL and are third and fourth on the Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women 2018 list, which includes 100 Indian women with net worth above Rs 10 bn. Notable exclusions include women from the movie and sports industry, where public data is not readily available. 2018 has 404 women, of which 14 are from India.

The pharmaceutical has the most entrants to the list followed by the software and services sector. The average wealth of the women in the list is about Rs 40 billion. 2018 has 404 women, of which 14 are from India. Mumbai and Delhi have the most number of wealthy women.

