Goldman Sachs raises $5.2 bn for growth fund for global investments

Asset Management today announced the final close of its $5.2 billion West Street Global Growth Partners fund.

In India, the fund invested in MoEngage, a customer engagement platform that provides actionable insights into customer behavior and marketing automation, ElasticRun, a B2B e-commerce platform and a tech-enabled last mile logistics firm, and Swiggy, a food ordering and delivery company.

The fund seeks minority stakes in businesses with an average investment size of approximately $50 million and will invest predominately in the early to mid-stage segments of the growth equity market. The target sectors for the fund are enterprise technology, financial technology, healthcare, and consumer, it said in a release.

The fund exceeded its initial fundraising target to close on $5.2 billion, including $3.7 billion of commitments from a diverse group of institutional and high net worth investors globally, alongside a significant commitment from and its employees –making it one of the largest first-time growth equity funds raised in history.

Recently, raised $1.6 billion in private capital for climate fund.

The fund is managed by the growth equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which is led by Darren Cohen, Nishi Somaiya and Stephanie Hui – based in New York, London and Hong Kong respectively.

Julian Salisbury, Chief Investment Officer for Asset & Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs, said: "Goldman Sachs has a decades-long history of backing the world’s leading founders and bringing the full resources of the firm to help them scale and build category-defining businesses."

Salisbury added:"We believe the pace of innovation across enterprise technology, financial technology, healthcare, and consumer businesses shows no sign of abating, and we are excited to work closely with portfolio to navigate volatility and reach the next stages of growth."

West Street Global Growth Partners has already invested in a number of companies, diversified by geography and industry, including 4G Clinical, a leader in the randomisation & trial supply management market, AlphaSense, a market intelligence software company, Exotec, a robotic warehouse systems provider, Fortanix, a multi and hybrid cloud data security platform, Locus Robotics, a proprietary warehouse automation solution provider, MegaRobo, a life sciences robotics solutions provider in China, Starling Bank, a UK-based digital challenger bank, and Xempus, a corporate pension and life insurance distribution platform in Germany.