Good days for Britannia Industries amid a slowing consumption environment

While Britannia Industries’ September quarter (Q2) top line fell a tad short of analysts’ expectations, its profit before tax (PBT) beat estimates, helped by a 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in other income.

However, a deeper look at the numbers suggest that the core business has put up a decent show amid a slowing consumption environment. On a consolidated basis, the maker of popular biscuits and cookies such as Good Day, Marie Gold, and 50-50, among others, clocked 5.9 per cent YoY growth in net sales to Rs 3,023 crore and an 8.8 per cent rise in PBT to Rs 499 ...