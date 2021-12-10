Google extends Play Store controversial billing deadline to Oct 31 next yr

-
Google India is extending the deadline for developers to integrate with its Play Store's billing system to October 31 next year instead of March 31, said the company on Friday.
Google last year said apps that sell digital goods on the Play Store have to use its billing system, allowing it to collect a percentage of in-app purchases as fees. Indian start-ups and unicorns protested the decision, alleging Google it is being monopolistic by enforcing the billing system and taking a 30 per cent commission on the transactions.
“We recognize the unique needs of the developer ecosystem in India and remain committed to partnering with developers in India on their growth journey. In October 2020, we had announced 31st March 2022 as the timeline for developers in India to integrate with Play’s billing system,” said a Google spokesperson on Friday.
"We are extending this to 31st October 2022 to provide developers in India the required product support for recurring payments through convenient user payment systems, including UPI and wallets, and also provide them more time in light of the changes to India’s recurring digital payments guidelines,” said the spokesperson.
The India timeline for complying with the billing system first extended to March 31, 2022. Developers that offer in-app purchases on Play Store need to use its billing system. Google said earlier, reiterating that this isn't new and its payments policy has always required this.
Google Play billing has always taken a 30 per cent commission on these transactions, but the announcement in 2020 meant it would enforce these practice more forcefully going forward. It has consistently said this will only apply to less than 3 per cent of developers with apps on Play Store, as 97 per cent are already using the Google Play billing.
Both Google and Apple Stores have been facing backlash from developers in several geographies over their business practices on their app stores.
Some of Google Play's practices, like commissions, have been a contentious issue with developers in India and globally. In March, it lowered commission for developers when they make $1 million in annual revenue for in-app purchases. From July 1, it said it would slash its 30 per cent billing fee to 15 per cent for developers globally when they make the first $1 million of their annual revenue.
In October this year, Google said that starting on January 1, 2022, it will be decreasing the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play to 15 per cent from 30 per cent, and for developers offering subscriptions, this means that first-year subscription fees will be cut in half.
