Google files writ in Karnataka HC against CCI's probe into Play Store rules

Tech major on Monday filed a writ in the High Court seeking more time to respond to queries from Competition Commission of India (CCI) regarding the investigation on the use of Google’s Play Store payment system for in-app purchases and paid apps.

A Spokesperson said: “We have filed a writ in High Court regarding the interim relief application in the Play probe by the CCI, seeking to move forward in line with established due process principles. We respect the CCI’s investigative process and will continue to engage cooperatively and constructively in the interest of a fair

investigation.”

Google earlier this month had stated that it is extending timelines for developers to integrate with the Play store's billing system to 31 October 2022, from the 31 March 2022 deadline earlier.

The company had then said: “We recognize the unique needs of the developer ecosystem in India and remain committed to partnering with developers in India on their growth journey. In October 2020, we had announced 31st March 2022 as the timeline for developers in India to integrate with Play’s billing system. We are extending this to 31st October 2022 to provide developers in India the required product support for recurring payments through convenient user payment systems, including UPI and wallets, and also provide them more time in light of the changes to India’s recurring digital payments guidelines.”

CCI in 2020 had directed a probe into Play Stores payment system. As part of the probe CCI had asked Google to respond to its queries by November 19, 2021. The US internet giant had then asked for eight weeks’ time to respond.

Indian start-ups and unicorns have been claiming since then that Google abuses its monopoly, enforcing the billing system, and takes a 30 per cent commission on the transactions. All apps distributed on the Google Play Store, that offer in-app purchases of digital goods, need to use Google Play’s billing system.

Both Google and Apple Stores have been facing backlash from developers in several geographies over their business practices on their app stores.

In October this year, Google said that starting on January 1, 2022, it will be decreasing the service fee for all subscriptions on Google Play to 15 per cent from 30 per cent, and for developers offering subscriptions, this means that first-year subscription fees will be cut in half.