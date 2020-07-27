Google foraying into digital lending space by roping in fintech players

Tech giant Google is foraying into the digital lending space, which is set to become a $1-trillion opportunity in the next five years, according to sources. Its digital payments app GPay is forming partnerships with fintech firms and has already onboarded ZestMoney to offer credit to consumers, signalling a larger interest to tap the financial services market in the country.

Bengaluru-based ZestMoney is now integrated on GPay’s digital store’s Spot platform to offer credit to customers. This feature will allow customers to avail credit with ZestMoney from GPay ...