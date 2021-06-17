Google Ventures-backed talent engagement startup Sense raises $16 mn

Sense India, a startup, has raised $16 million in a funding round led by Avataar Ventures, with participation from existing investors Accel and Google Ventures. The company, which specialises in artificial intelligence-driven talent engagement and communication, announced new members to its leadership team after the Series C round. Sanjay Dharmani, a former InMobi executive, joins Sense as Managing Director and Nishant Rao, founder of Avataar Venture Partners, joins the company’s board. The Bengaluru-based startup said it would use the funds for its technology centre and expand its data sciences, product and engineering teams. Sense--founded by Anil Dharni and Panjaj Jindal in 2015-- provides technology for talent acquisition. It enables personalised communication and automates manual tasks for recruiters. The company said in 2020 it doubled revenue and employee headcount, serving more than 400 customers across the globe including Amazon and Kelly Services. “We see India as a highly strategic market for us. This global expansion allows us to tap into that rich talent market to grow our product and engineering team as well as a dedicated marketing and customer success team,” said Dharni. “Based on my extended stint running LinkedIn in the region and thereby developing a great appreciation for HR tech, I’m really excited about the immense potential Sense holds,” said Rao.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor