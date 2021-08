Govt decision on raising tariffs fail to unite telecom companies

Telecom operators have got fresh feelers from the government that they must review their low tariffs. But telcos are hesitant to take a unified call on raising tariffs as such measures had failed to work in the past, according to industry sources.

This comes in the backdrop of an industry call urging the regulator Trai to set a floor price for telecom operators. The telecom regulator however is unlikely to set a minimum tariff as it may be considered an anti-competitive move, officials pointed out. “An increase in tariff, agreed by the industry earlier, also did not ...