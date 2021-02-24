Govt eyes Rs 6,200 crore in AGR dues from Airtel, Voda Idea by March 31

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may have to shell out around Rs 2,600 crore and Rs 3,650 crore, respectively, of their adjusted gross revenues (AGR) before March 31. This is because the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is of the view that the companies have to pay 10 per cent of the outstanding dues on the day of the Supreme Court judgment on September 1 last year, when it gave the telecom firms 10 years to pay their AGR dues.

