Govt has done its bit, now industry must create demand: BMW Group India CEO

The slowdown in the auto industry has also thrown up a host of opportunities for vehicle makers, says German luxury car maker BMW. After launching a series of products, the luxury car maker will focus on building the brand and strengthening its fundamentals to protect and grow the segment and its market share.

In a Q&A, Rudratej Singh, president and chief executive officer, BMW Group India tells T E Narasimhan that automakers should now work on creating demand, instead of harping on capacity utilisation. He says BMW's drop in sales was much lower than the industry's, due to the ...