JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Citi to exit Mexican consumer business as part of strategy revamp
Business Standard

Govt has no intention to run Vodafone Idea, says telecom firm's CEO

The government will own 35.8 per cent in the financially-stressed firm that has agreed to convert interest on deferred statutory dues.

Topics
Vodafone Idea | Telecom department | telecom policy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The response of the government has been consistent. They said they want this sector to be healthy, it is a very strategic sector, too important for the country. They have said they want to see 3 private players and one public sector player in this se
The response of the government has been consistent. They said they want this sector to be healthy, it is a very strategic sector, too important for the country. They have said they want to see 3 private players and one public sector player in this se

The government has no desire to run Vodafone Idea or in appointing a board member, said the company's top executive a day after the telecom firm agreed to convert interest on deferred statutory dues.

"The government is very clear. They want us to run the company. They want the promoters to run the company," said Ravinder Takkar, managing director and chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea at a media conference on Wednesday. "I'm saying that based on personal conversation with the government."

The government will own 35.8 per cent in in the financially-stressed firm. This makes the government the single-largest shareholder in Vi, a joint venture between the Aditya Birla group and UK-headquartered Vodafone.

Vodafone Idea is not the only telco in which the government is picking up a stake. It would also own 9.5 per cent in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) through the same route, according to announcements made on Tuesday. The latest development implies government holding in four telcos in the country including two state-owned firms Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL).

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 12 2022. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.