Govt nudges telcos, airlines to raise rates, shun bitter price wars

Telecom and airline companies, which have for long sought relief from the government to revive their operations, have got feelers that only a price hike could save them. Worried over the financial state of the two promising sectors, the government’s advice to them is to end the price war and go for a rational hike in rates, it is learnt.

Tariffs and fares are determined by the industry in the two sectors. But a top source in the government said telcos and airlines, on a path of self-destruction because of the price war, needed to make a reasonable increase. “That will ...