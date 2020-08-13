Govt plans sale, registration of EV two, three wheelers without batteries

The government plans to allow to sell electric two and three wheelers without batteries to "create an ecosystem" for clean transport, said a notification on Wednesday. EVs can be registered for use without a battery, too.

The battery, which accounts for 30-40 per cent of the total cost of a vehicle, could be provided separately by the original equipment manufacturer or the energy service provider, said the transport and highways ministry in a notification to states.

The step will make the upfront cost of the vehicles to be lower than ICE two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The ministry said the vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered based on the type approval certificate issued by a test agency. It said there is no need to specify the make/ type or any other details of the battery for registration.