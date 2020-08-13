Govt plans sale, registration of EV two, three wheelers without batteries

-
The government plans to allow companies to sell electric two and three wheelers without batteries to "create an ecosystem" for clean transport, said a notification on Wednesday. EVs can be registered for use without a battery, too.
The battery, which accounts for 30-40 per cent of the total cost of a vehicle, could be provided separately by the original equipment manufacturer or the energy service provider, said the transport and highways ministry in a notification to states.
The step will make the upfront cost of the vehicles to be lower than ICE two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
The ministry said the vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered based on the type approval certificate issued by a test agency. It said there is no need to specify the make/ type or any other details of the battery for registration.
