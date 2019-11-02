Govt plans to set up hubs for manufacturing medical devices, bulk drugs

The government has sanctioned the setting up of eight manufacturing parks — four each for bulk drugs and medical devices — to boost local manufacturing and cut back on imports. The idea is to have special purpose vehicles (SPVs) build the necessary infrastructure and get the clearances in place for these parks, where companies can easily plug and play.

A senior official closely involved in the matter said the government gave its in-principle approval to set up these parks last month. The four bulk drug parks are planned in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and ...