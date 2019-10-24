Govt plans to take InvIT route for BSNL asset monetisation programme

To make the asset monetisation programme of BSNL a success, the government plans to take the recently expanded Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) route. This will be the first major use of the route by a public sector company and it follows last week’s announcement by the Reserve Bank of India allowing banks to invest in InvITs.

Announcing the decision to merge MTNL with BSNL, telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that both companies would monetise their assets to raise the resources to retire debts, service the bonds and finance network upgradation, among others. He has ...