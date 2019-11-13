Govt's Rs 25,000-cr realty fund may see some 'structural challenges'

The special fund announced by the Centre could face some challenges due to its structure, said private equity fund managers and consultants. Srini Sriniwasan , MD at Kotak Investment Advisors, said although the government has the right intentions, the devil is in details. “Positive net-worth criteria is a non-starter.



The risk of Insolvency laws that do not recognise rescue financing as senior debt in the waterfall and unconventional court interpretation of laws will put this fund at risk as well. Unless laws are amended, this would be good money after bad,” Sriniwasan said. In waterfall structures, senior debt providers get principal and interest first, and subordinate lenders afterwards. Sharad Mittal, executive director and chief executive at Motilal Oswal Real Estate, said, “When an investor comes in last mile financing, he wants preference in waterfall.. If that project goes to NCLT, the investor does not get any preference. That is a challenge with this fund.”

A chief executive of PE fund who did not want to be quoted said it would take six to eight months to close the fund and start disbursing. “Since the new fund would give senior debt, it would get first charge. After one or two years, money the earlier lender gets would be lesser than the principal and he has to take a hair-cut,” the executive said.

Added Sunil Rohokale, chief executive and managing director at ASK Investment Managers: “The fund aims to hand over to projects to customers. Its for other stake holders not for developers,” he said.