Govt sells Rs 1,150 cr 'enemy' Wipro shares, state-owned firms major buyers

The government on Thursday sold "enemy" shares worth Rs 1,150 crore in IT major Wipro, aiming to transfer the proceeds to its disinvestment kitty.

are called so as they were originally held by people who migrated to Pakistan or China and are not Indian citizens any longer.

A total of 44.4 million shares, which were held by the Custodian of for India, were sold at Rs 259 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange, block deal data provided by the exchange showed.

The buyers were state-owned (LIC), New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation. LIC alone picked up shares worth Rs 1,000 crore.

In November 2018, the government had sold shares worth Rs 700 crore in first ever sale of such shares.

In a note last year, the government said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) will handle the sale. At the time, the total value of ‘enemy’ shares was at least Rs 3,000 crore.