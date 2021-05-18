Govt to sell nearly 2% SUUTI stake in Axis Bank, may get Rs 3,969 cr

-
ALSO READ
Govt may lower SUUTI stake in Axis Bank by 0.7% to raise up to Rs 1,300 cr
Govt may pare 1-2% SUUTI stake in Axis Bank to meet disinvestment targets
Govt's move to pare stake in Axis Bank fuels hope of divestment by stealth
Axis Bank Q4: Growth accelerates but sustainability is key, say analysts
Axis Bank Q3: Profit may jump up to 83% YoY; asset quality could take a hit
-
The government will sell nearly 2 per cent stake in Axis Bank Ltd. held through Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), a move that’s expected to fetch around Rs 3,969 crore to the exchequer in divestment receipts.
The government will sell its 1.21 per cent stake or 36 million shares in Axis Bank with the floor price set at Rs 680 a share. It has also kept the option to additionally sell its 0.74 per cent or 22 million shares in the private sector lender. In February, Business Standard had reported that the government plans to sell its 1-2 per cent stake in Axis Bank.
The sale of 1.95 per cent stake in India’s third largest private sector bank could help the government mop up around Rs 3,949 crore in divestment receipts. Post the sale, the government would continue to hold a 1.5 per cent stake in Axis Bank through SUUTI.
The offer would open up for non-retail investors on May 19, and such investors would be allowed to indicate their willingness to carry forward their unallocated bids to the next day for allocation from the unsubscribed portion for retail investors. The issue will open for retail investors on May 20.
As markets have not been impacted much by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government would continue with its stake sale and privatisation programme, an official said. However, there may be some delays in the privatisation drive as physical mobility has been restricted, he added. The government aims to garner Rs 1.75 trillion in divestment receipts for the ongoing fiscal. It had collected Rs 32,835 crore in divestment receipts as against the revised target of Rs 32,000 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU