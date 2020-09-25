Govt to study legal options after losing Vodafone arbitration case

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone wins arbitration case against govt in $2 bn tax dispute case
Rs 20,000 cr tax dispute: Vodafone wins arbitration case against India
Top court orders Income Tax refund of Rs 733 crore to Vodafone Idea
Telecom stocks trade flat ahead of today's SC hearing on AGR payments
States to pitch for dispute resolution system at GST Council meet on Aug 27
-
India's government said on Friday that it will study an international arbitration tribunal's ruling in favour of Vodafone Group Plc, ending one of the most high-profile disputes in the country involving a $2 billion tax claim.
An international arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled that India's imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone, as well as interest and penalties, were in a breach of an investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands.
It also directed India to pay 4.3 million pounds ($5.47 million) to the company as compensation for its legal costs.
"The government will be studying the award and all its aspects carefully in consultation with our counsels," India's finance ministry said in a statement, adding that it will consider all options, including legal remedies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU