Goyal, Jet under SFIO radar for 'siphoning off' money via general sales biz

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is looking into the “general sales agents” model of Jet Airways in its probe of the aviation company, a senior official told Business Standard.

The probe agency has found that the company’s vast network of sales agents across the globe was not independent of Jet Airways and several of these entities were linked to its founder, Naresh Goyal. When venturing into a new or developing market or cutting costs in an existing market, airlines choose general sales agents (GSAs) as their representatives to offer services ...