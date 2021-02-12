Grasim Industries net profit rises 2 times to Rs 1,384 crore in Q3

-
ALSO READ
Coming out of the woods: Grasim's core biz sees significant recovery in Q2
Grasim to enter paints business with Rs 5,000 cr initial investment
Grasim's entry into paints may have limited impact on existing players
Grasim Industries to sell fertiliser biz to Indorama Corp for Rs 2,649 cr
Grasim's small shareholders may not be keen to invest more in Vodafone Idea
-
Aditya Birla group’s Grasim Industries on Friday reported strong quarterly earnings, with its consolidated profit after tax going up two times to Rs 1,384 crore.
While consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 4,476 crore saw a jump of 52 per cent year-on-year, consolidated revenue was Rs 20,986 crore, up 13 per cent over the previous year.
All key businesses have outperformed pre-Covid operational levels, leveraging the synergy of a conglomerate and the energy of focused businesses, said a company statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU